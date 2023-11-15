Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $3.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IJR traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,418. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.