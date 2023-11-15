Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.36

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 1730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

