alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.86

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.86 ($4.15) and last traded at €3.86 ($4.15), with a volume of 29193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €3.82 ($4.10).

alstria office REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $683.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1.24.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

