Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 57.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $840.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.58.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,126,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.