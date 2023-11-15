American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Head to Head Survey

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A N/A N/A Vulcan Materials 10.74% 12.35% 6.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vulcan Materials $7.32 billion 3.83 $575.60 million $6.17 34.17

This table compares American Battery Technology and Vulcan Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Battery Technology and Vulcan Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vulcan Materials 0 3 11 0 2.79

Vulcan Materials has a consensus target price of $239.21, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Vulcan Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vulcan Materials is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats American Battery Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as engages in the asphalt construction paving activity in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and Washington D.C. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.