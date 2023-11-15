Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Acquires 82,900 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 604.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for about 0.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 307,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,067. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

