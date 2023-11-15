Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,388 shares during the quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OII. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 166,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

