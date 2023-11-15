Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $5.27 Million Stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,139 shares during the period. Patria Investments comprises approximately 2.6% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,115,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Patria Investments Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PAX stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. 29,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,464. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Patria Investments
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.