Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Invests $2.21 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 231,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Clarivate comprises 1.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,344 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $64,910,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,344,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Trading Up 0.8 %

Clarivate stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 3,236,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,465. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

