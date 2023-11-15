Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Annexon Stock Performance
ANNX stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.
Institutional Trading of Annexon
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 2,318,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 496,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 638,445 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on ANNX
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Annexon
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Left for dead, Tower Semiconductor is a phoenix rising
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.