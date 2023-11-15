Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Annexon Stock Performance

ANNX stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 2,318,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 496,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 638,445 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

