Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 107,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.27. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATBPF

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.