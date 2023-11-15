Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Down 17.2 %

Shares of ATBPF stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

