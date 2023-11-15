Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $561,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

