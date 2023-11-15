Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

