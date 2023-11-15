Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.
Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
About Appili Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Appili Therapeutics
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Left for dead, Tower Semiconductor is a phoenix rising
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 specialty apparel makers ready to spring higher
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Boeing’s future sealed as China resumes order flow
Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.