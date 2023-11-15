Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 18,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

