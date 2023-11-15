Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aquila European Renewables Price Performance

Shares of LON AERS opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Aquila European Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 63.20 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.89.

