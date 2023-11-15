Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARMK. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 688,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,167. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

