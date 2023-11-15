Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 5.5 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $63,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after buying an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 628,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $6,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

