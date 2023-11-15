Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $112.82 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $112.82 million and $13.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025647 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.