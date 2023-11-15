Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Aryzta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTY remained flat at $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aryzta has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

