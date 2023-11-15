Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Aryzta Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTY remained flat at $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aryzta has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.
About Aryzta
