Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Trading Up 16.7%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

