Astar Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $371.95 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $371.95 million and approximately $37.08 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,256,578,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,352,614,036 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

