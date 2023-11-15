AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Cut by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,183 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $54,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.