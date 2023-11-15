Atlanticus Holdings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:ATLCP)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Atlanticus Stock Performance
ATLCP traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 4,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $22.92.
About Atlanticus
