Atlanticus Holdings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:ATLCP)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

ATLCP traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 4,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

