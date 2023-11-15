Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 657,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ATAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

ATAT traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 425,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,007. Atour Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth $949,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.