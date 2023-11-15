Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $20.77 or 0.00055131 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,830,162 coins and its circulating supply is 355,453,982 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

