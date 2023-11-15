B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the October 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

BOSC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 27,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.88.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

