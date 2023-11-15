B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 98.7% annually over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.92. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,748,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,284,450.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,135 shares of company stock worth $1,242,826. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

