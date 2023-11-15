B90 (LON:B90) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 100,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 203,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

B90 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About B90

(Get Free Report)

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.