Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,550,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 27,780,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.
BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.90.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.
