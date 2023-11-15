Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.63

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.63 and traded as high as $27.17. Bancolombia shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 100,843 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Bancolombia Stock Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bancolombia by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

