Barclays PLC Buys 19,895 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. 85,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABM

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.