Barclays PLC Grows Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Energizer worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 1,537,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.53. 697,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.09%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

