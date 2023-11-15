Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 201,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,910. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

