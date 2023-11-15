Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,512,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 960,178 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 826,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 750,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

