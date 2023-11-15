Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $723.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at $131,594.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 345.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

