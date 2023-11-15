Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Bath & Body Works has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

