Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Bath & Body Works has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
NYSE BBWI opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $49.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
