Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.12

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.12 and traded as high as C$5.66. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 4,894,632 shares.

BTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

