Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 22,682 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.10% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. 190,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.85%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

