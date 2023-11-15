Beck Bode LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for about 2.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AES worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

