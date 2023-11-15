Beck Bode LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of RL traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.60. The company had a trading volume of 401,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $97.42 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

