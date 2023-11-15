Beck Bode LLC Lowers Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Burney Co. purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in WEX by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,782,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet cut WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.25. 63,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.32 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.23.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

