Beck Bode LLC Purchases Shares of 98,007 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,000. Duke Energy comprises about 2.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $89.81. 991,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,883. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

