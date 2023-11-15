Beck Bode LLC Sells 4,264 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,684. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.