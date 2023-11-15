Beck Bode LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.82) to GBX 825 ($10.13) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 820 ($10.07) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.29) to GBX 722 ($8.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,650. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

