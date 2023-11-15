Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 319515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 9.66.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

