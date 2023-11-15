Bend DAO (BEND) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $680,991.15

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $61.55 million and $680,991.15 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 62.1% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

