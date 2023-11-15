Berger Financial Group Inc Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Shares of MA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.81. The stock had a trading volume of 332,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

