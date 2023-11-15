Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.45

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.45 and last traded at C$9.78, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

Big Banc Split Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.45.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

