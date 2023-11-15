BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 28.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 318,910 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 2,760,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19,549.52% and a negative return on equity of 309.06%. BioXcel Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

